BTIG Initiates Coverage of Invivyd (IVVD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Invivyd (NasdaqGM:IVVD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.22% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Invivyd is $7.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 225.22% from its latest reported closing price of $2.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Invivyd is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invivyd. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVVD is 0.29%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 142.89% to 149,763K shares. The put/call ratio of IVVD is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 25,383K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 20,302K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Maverick Capital holds 18,971K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,229K shares , representing an increase of 46.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVVD by 153.97% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 17,119K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mithril II GP holds 11,242K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

