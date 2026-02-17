BTIG Initiates Coverage of Innoviva (INVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Innoviva (NasdaqGS:INVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.04% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Innoviva is $33.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 46.04% from its latest reported closing price of $22.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviva is 366MM, a decrease of 5.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 13.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.17%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.95% to 88,152K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,210K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,587K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,291K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Sarissa Capital Management holds 2,816K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,358K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 1.70% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,240K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.