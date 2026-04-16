BTIG Initiates Coverage of Henry Schein (HSIC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Henry Schein (NasdaqGS:HSIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.93% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is $91.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.93% from its latest reported closing price of $77.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is 13,533MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an decrease of 518 owner(s) or 47.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.22%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.56% to 122,157K shares. The put/call ratio of HSIC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 15,652K shares representing 13.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,647K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,833K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,101K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares , representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,455K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,732K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 11.55% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,665K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,512K shares , representing a decrease of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 8.63% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.