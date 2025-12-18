BTIG Initiates Coverage of Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Foghorn Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FHTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.93% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Foghorn Therapeutics is $11.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 139.93% from its latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Foghorn Therapeutics is 49MM, an increase of 98.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foghorn Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHTX is 0.10%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 42,580K shares. The put/call ratio of FHTX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,674K shares representing 22.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,302K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,256K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 2,462K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHTX by 75.54% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,860K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHTX by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.