BTIG Initiates Coverage of Fiserv (FI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.71% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is $179.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.71% from its latest reported closing price of $171.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 19,896MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FI is 0.60%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 620,208K shares. The put/call ratio of FI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 37,794K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,721K shares , representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 29.68% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,371K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,610K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 4.18% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,235K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,919K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,840K shares , representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 2.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,476K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,548K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 9.67% over the last quarter.

