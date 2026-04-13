BTIG Initiates Coverage of Figma (FIG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Figma (NYSE:FIG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.30% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Figma is $42.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 131.30% from its latest reported closing price of $18.16 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Figma is 1,300MM, an increase of 23.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figma. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 28.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIG is 1.05%, an increase of 37.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.28% to 265,491K shares. The put/call ratio of FIG is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greylock XIV GP holds 58,420K shares representing 13.24% ownership of the company.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 57,658K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 25,261K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 16,246K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,644K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares , representing an increase of 54.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIG by 67.72% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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