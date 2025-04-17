BTIG Initiates Coverage of Evolus (EOLS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Evolus (NasdaqGM:EOLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.19% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evolus is $24.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 125.19% from its latest reported closing price of $10.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evolus is 309MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolus. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOLS is 0.22%, an increase of 15.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 57,733K shares. The put/call ratio of EOLS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,146K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,357K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 4,997K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,847K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 34.93% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,130K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 35.90% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 2,692K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares , representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 33.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,687K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 32.74% over the last quarter.

Evolus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.