BTIG Initiates Coverage of DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.39% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods is $239.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $168.67 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.39% from its latest reported closing price of $216.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for DICK'S Sporting Goods is 12,899MM, a decrease of 25.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.94, a decrease of 18.76% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICK'S Sporting Goods. This is an decrease of 521 owner(s) or 40.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKS is 0.18%, an increase of 27.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.19% to 66,748K shares. The put/call ratio of DKS is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,492K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,607K shares , representing an increase of 22.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,198K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 78.55% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 2,573K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,227K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 1,220K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 10.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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