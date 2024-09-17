BTIG Initiates Coverage of Definitive Healthcare (DH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Definitive Healthcare (NasdaqGS:DH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.46% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Definitive Healthcare is $5.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.46% from its latest reported closing price of $4.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Definitive Healthcare is 319MM, an increase of 23.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definitive Healthcare. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DH is 0.09%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 131,970K shares. The put/call ratio of DH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 62,494K shares representing 53.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,426K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares , representing an increase of 22.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 86.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,123K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 85.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DH by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,491K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 3,077K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Definitive Healthcare transforms data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. The company helps clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Its SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

