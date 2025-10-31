BTIG Initiates Coverage of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (CNTB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:CNTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 346.79% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is $6.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 346.79% from its latest reported closing price of $1.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is 91MM, an increase of 4,538.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -14.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 81.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTB is 0.03%, an increase of 57.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.49% to 73K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koa Wealth Management holds 50K shares.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTB by 23.26% over the last quarter.

