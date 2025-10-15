BTIG Initiates Coverage of Columbia Sportswear (COLM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Columbia Sportswear (NasdaqGS:COLM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.25% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Columbia Sportswear is $57.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.25% from its latest reported closing price of $51.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Sportswear is 3,907MM, an increase of 14.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLM is 0.11%, an increase of 15.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 38,895K shares. The put/call ratio of COLM is 3.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,287K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares , representing a decrease of 18.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 33.21% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,236K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing an increase of 80.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 274.80% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,199K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 51.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 998K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 27.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 973K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 30.29% over the last quarter.

