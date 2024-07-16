BTIG Initiates Coverage of Carvana (LSE:0A79) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Carvana (LSE:0A79) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 12.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A79 is 1.08%, an increase of 12.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 127,410K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,459K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares , representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 111.32% over the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,531K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,828K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 6,015K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,490K shares , representing a decrease of 89.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 19.98% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,484K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares , representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 48.17% over the last quarter.

