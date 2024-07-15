BTIG Initiates Coverage of Carvana (CVNA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.17% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carvana is $108.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.17% from its latest reported closing price of $136.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carvana is 17,552MM, an increase of 56.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVNA is 1.08%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 127,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CVNA is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,459K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares , representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 111.32% over the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,531K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,828K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 6,015K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,490K shares , representing a decrease of 89.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 19.98% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,484K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares , representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 48.17% over the last quarter.

Carvana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

