BTIG Initiates Coverage of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NasdaqGS:CCEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.80% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capital Clean Energy Carriers is $26.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.80% from its latest reported closing price of $20.68 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Clean Energy Carriers. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEC is 0.04%, an increase of 68.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 440K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEC is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 143K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 61.61% over the last quarter.

GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 133K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 36.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 28K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 61.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 50.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 47.76% over the last quarter.

