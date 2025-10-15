BTIG Initiates Coverage of Burlington Stores (BURL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.35% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Burlington Stores is $358.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $331.28 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.35% from its latest reported closing price of $278.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Burlington Stores is 10,970MM, a decrease of 0.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.86, an increase of 10.22% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burlington Stores. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURL is 0.29%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 95,116K shares. The put/call ratio of BURL is 2.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,606K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,710K shares , representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 28.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,868K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares , representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 7.93% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,094K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares , representing an increase of 40.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 52.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,469K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 3.31% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,301K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares , representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 3.60% over the last quarter.

