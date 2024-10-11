BTIG Initiates Coverage of Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.81% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Birkenstock Holding is $67.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $89.24. The average price target represents an increase of 35.81% from its latest reported closing price of $49.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Birkenstock Holding is 2,046MM, an increase of 18.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birkenstock Holding. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 37.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIRK is 0.46%, an increase of 246.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 384.18% to 172,895K shares. The put/call ratio of BIRK is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 116,961K shares representing 62.27% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,299K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 35.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,179K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,124K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares , representing a decrease of 29.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,024K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 25.82% over the last quarter.

Birkenstock Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Birkenstock Holding Limited manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Birkenstock Group Limited and changed its name to Birkenstock Holding Limited in July 2023. Birkenstock Holding Limited was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.