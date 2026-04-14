BTIG Initiates Coverage of BellRing Brands (BRBR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.61% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for BellRing Brands is $31.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $50.62. The average price target represents an increase of 102.61% from its latest reported closing price of $15.47 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BellRing Brands is 1,944MM, a decrease of 16.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in BellRing Brands. This is an decrease of 524 owner(s) or 55.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.05%, an increase of 74.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.84% to 120,023K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,007K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares , representing an increase of 46.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,065K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 27.03% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,854K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 56.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,739K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 2,576K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares , representing an increase of 49.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 42.26% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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