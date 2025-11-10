BTIG Initiates Coverage of Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt (AAPG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:AAPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.10% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt is $37.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.74 to a high of $40.30. The average price target represents an increase of 19.10% from its latest reported closing price of $31.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPG is 0.02%, an increase of 77.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.06% to 80K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 36.04% over the last quarter.

NEOS Investment Management holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 49.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 71.89% over the last quarter.

Tema Etfs holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 49.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 79.22% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 10K shares.

UBS Group holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 66.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 401.55% over the last quarter.

