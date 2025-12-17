BTIG Initiates Coverage of Asana (ASAN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.19% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Asana is $16.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from its latest reported closing price of $14.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Asana is 949MM, an increase of 22.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.05%, an increase of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 81,089K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 7,033K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948K shares , representing an increase of 43.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 40.38% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,923K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,575K shares , representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,649K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,161K shares , representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 1.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,060K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 5.37% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,324K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.