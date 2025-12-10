BTIG Initiates Coverage of ArriVent BioPharma (AVBP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of ArriVent BioPharma (NasdaqGM:AVBP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArriVent BioPharma is $41.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 65.28% from its latest reported closing price of $24.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ArriVent BioPharma is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArriVent BioPharma. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVBP is 0.18%, an increase of 25.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.99% to 40,033K shares. The put/call ratio of AVBP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,485K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Infinitum Asset Management holds 3,869K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,419K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVBP by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,703K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,413K shares , representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVBP by 21.91% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,027K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,971K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVBP by 40.72% over the last quarter.

