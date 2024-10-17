BTIG Initiates Coverage of Apyx Medical (APYX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Apyx Medical (NasdaqGS:APYX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.24% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apyx Medical is $3.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 190.24% from its latest reported closing price of $1.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apyx Medical is 68MM, an increase of 39.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apyx Medical. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APYX is 0.13%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 15,997K shares. The put/call ratio of APYX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 3,115K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 108.87% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,497K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,016K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 997K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 641K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Apyx Medical Background Information



Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers.

