BTIG Initiates Coverage of Amplitude (AMPL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Amplitude (NasdaqCM:AMPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amplitude is $15.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 41.92% from its latest reported closing price of $11.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amplitude is 485MM, an increase of 46.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplitude. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPL is 0.11%, an increase of 20.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 88,511K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPL is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,025K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares , representing an increase of 30.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 0.22% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,053K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,927K shares , representing a decrease of 76.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 52.63% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 3,976K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,983K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 17.23% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 3,928K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,224K shares , representing a decrease of 109.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 52.47% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 2,799K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.