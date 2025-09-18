BTIG Initiates Coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Eagle Outfitters is $15.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.58. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of $19.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Eagle Outfitters is 5,522MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69, an increase of 6.92% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Eagle Outfitters. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 10.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEO is 0.09%, an increase of 23.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.22% to 192,069K shares. The put/call ratio of AEO is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,391K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,802K shares , representing a decrease of 15.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 28.64% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,788K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares , representing an increase of 49.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 47.55% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,329K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,017K shares , representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 22.88% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 5,521K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,257K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 10.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,033K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,581K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.