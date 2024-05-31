BTIG Initiates Coverage of AC Immune (ACIU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of AC Immune (NasdaqGM:ACIU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 182.62% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for AC Immune is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 182.62% from its latest reported closing price of 3.97.

The projected annual revenue for AC Immune is 92MM, an increase of 520.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in AC Immune. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIU is 0.04%, an increase of 43.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 29,031K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIU is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 14,571K shares representing 15.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 4,470K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 47.61% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,007K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 39.04% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,120K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 82.52% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,095K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares , representing a decrease of 38.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 57.53% over the last quarter.

AC Immune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen.

