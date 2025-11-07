BTIG Initiates Coverage of Aardvark Therapeutics (AARD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Aardvark Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:AARD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 224.79% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aardvark Therapeutics is $32.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 224.79% from its latest reported closing price of $9.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aardvark Therapeutics. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 125.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AARD is 0.16%, an increase of 28.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 9,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 3,917K shares representing 18.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,284K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARD by 48.74% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 989K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARD by 58.00% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 800K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 337K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 89.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AARD by 1,486.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.