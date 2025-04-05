BTIG Downgrades Upwork (BMV:UPWK)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Upwork (BMV:UPWK) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 12.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPWK is 0.22%, an increase of 31.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 89,459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,499K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,209K shares , representing an increase of 34.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 137.82% over the last quarter.

PRWAX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Fund holds 8,595K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,137K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 85.55% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 4,921K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,340K shares , representing a decrease of 49.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,929K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 54.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,349K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 57.21% over the last quarter.

