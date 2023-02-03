BTIG Downgrades Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

On February 2, 2023, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Taysha Gene Therapies from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,278.86% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taysha Gene Therapies is $16.68. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,278.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.21.

The projected annual revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies is $1MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.97.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,610,822 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643,438 shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 31.48% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,040,882 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 919,727 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951,337 shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 30.96% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 811,647 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882,847 shares, representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 37.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 811,069 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taysha Gene Therapies. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 43.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TSHA is 0.0195%, an increase of 15.3897%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 14,534K shares.

Taysha Gene Therapies Background Information

Taysha Gene Therapies is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, Taysha aims to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. Taysha Gene Therapies has combined its team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, Taysha Gene Therapies leverages its fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives.

