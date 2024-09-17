BTIG Downgrades Synchrony Financial (XTRA:SFE)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial (XTRA:SFE) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is 42,99 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 28,12 € to a high of 56,52 €. The average price target represents an increase of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of 42,22 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is 17,622MM, an increase of 103.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFE is 0.22%, an increase of 7.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 452,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 43,623K shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,535K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 5.62% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 21,733K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,145K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,708K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,516K shares , representing a decrease of 22.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 79.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,678K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,792K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 5.47% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,303K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

