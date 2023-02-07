BTIG Downgrades STAAR Surgical (STAA)

On February 6, 2023, BTIG downgraded their outlook for STAAR Surgical from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.57% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for STAAR Surgical is $79.79. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from its latest reported closing price of $73.49.

The projected annual revenue for STAAR Surgical is $362MM, an increase of 29.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.05, an increase of 32.72%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 8,592,007 shares representing 17.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 5,240,456 shares representing 10.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,127,803 shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 73.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,425,526 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413,159 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 4.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,403,017 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374,850 shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 2.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,219,660 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206,388 shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAAR Surgical. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STAA is 0.3444%, a decrease of 3.1944%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 53,431K shares.

Staar Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or 'ICL', which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland.

