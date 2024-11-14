BTIG Downgrades Plug Power (WBAG:PLUG)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Plug Power (WBAG:PLUG) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUG is 0.07%, an increase of 18.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.45% to 426,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 75,733K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,939K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,920K shares , representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 16.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,195K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,532K shares , representing an increase of 19.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 10.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,673K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,450K shares , representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 14.13% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,517K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,744K shares , representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.