BTIG Downgrades Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Piedmont Lithium (NasdaqCM:PLL) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 327.15% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Lithium is 59.03. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 327.15% from its latest reported closing price of 13.82.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Lithium is 348MM, an increase of 773.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Lithium. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.07%, a decrease of 22.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.17% to 11,609K shares. The put/call ratio of PLL is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,247K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 38.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 747K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 92.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 549K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 539K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 46.12% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 418K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Piedmont Lithium Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is engaged in building a multi-asset, integrated lithium business which provides lithium hydroxide, a critical material, to the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing supply chains in the United States to support the creation of a clean energy economy in North America.

