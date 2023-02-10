BTIG Downgrades Globus Medical (GMED)

On February 10, 2023, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Globus Medical from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.81% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globus Medical is $79.85. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.81% from its latest reported closing price of $62.97.

The projected annual revenue for Globus Medical is $1,143MM, an increase of 14.49%. The projected annual EPS is $2.39, an increase of 55.02%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,042K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,699K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,556K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,650K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 83.50% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,318K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 58.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,300K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 9.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMED is 0.29%, an increase of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 95,531K shares. The put/call ratio of GMED is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Globus Medical Background Information

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

