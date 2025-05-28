BTIG Downgrades Globus Medical (BMV:GMED)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Globus Medical (BMV:GMED) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Medical. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMED is 0.24%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 83,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,006K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 66.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,708K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,538K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 13.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,897K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,802K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares , representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.