BTIG Downgrades Getty Realty (GTY)

On February 1, 2023, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Getty Realty from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.79% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getty Realty is $33.95. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.79% from its latest reported closing price of $35.66.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Realty is $174MM, an increase of 7.78%. The projected annual EPS is $1.22, a decrease of 28.40%.

Getty Realty Declares $0.43 Dividend

Getty Realty said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $35.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.11%, the lowest has been 4.15%, and the highest has been 8.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,882,402 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826,346 shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,800,432 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820,849 shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 27.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,178,379 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160,839 shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,118,112 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255,712 shares, representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 7.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,008,069 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020,750 shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Realty. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GTY is 0.1620%, an increase of 12.8859%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.25% to 39,666K shares.

Getty Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust ('REIT') in the United States specializing in the acquisition, ownership, leasing, financing and redevelopment of convenience stores, gasoline stations and other automotive-related and retail real estate, including express car washes, automotive service centers, automotive parts retailers and select other properties. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 901 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.