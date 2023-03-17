BTIG Downgrades Babylon Holdings Limited - (BBLN)

On March 16, 2023, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Babylon Holdings Limited - (NYSE:BBLN) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 158.58% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Babylon Holdings Limited - is $16.58. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 158.58% from its latest reported closing price of $6.41.

The projected annual revenue for Babylon Holdings Limited - is $1,451MM, an increase of 30.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.64.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kinnevik AB holds 4,617K shares representing 18.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,943K shares, representing a decrease of 1,089.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBLN by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 3,031K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,411K shares, representing a decrease of 1,068.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBLN by 45.56% over the last quarter.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 1,190K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares, representing a decrease of 404.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBLN by 173.31% over the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 266K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBLN by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 209K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBLN by 73.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babylon Holdings Limited -. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 32.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBLN is 0.36%, an increase of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.54% to 10,004K shares.

Babylon Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Babylon is a world leading, digital-first, value-based care company whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone on Earth. Babylon is re-engineering healthcare, shifting the focus from sick care to preventative healthcare so that patients experience better health, and reduced costs. This is achieved by leveraging a highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare. Babylon endeavors to support patients’ health needs, all from their devices, with the aim to promote longer and healthier lives. When sick, Babylon provides assistance to navigate the health system, connecting patients digitally to the right clinician 24/7, at no additional cost. Founded in 2013, Babylon has since delivered millions of clinical consultations and AI interactions, with c.2m clinical consultations and c.3.9m AI interactions in 2020 alone. Babylon works with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe, and support healthcare facilities from small local practices to large hospitals.

