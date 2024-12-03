BTIG Downgrades AnaptysBio (LSE:0HFQ)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, BTIG downgraded their outlook for AnaptysBio (LSE:0HFQ) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 23.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HFQ is 0.14%, an increase of 22.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.85% to 36,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,795K shares representing 25.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,521K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFQ by 55.02% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,209K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFQ by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 948K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFQ by 54.39% over the last quarter.

