BTIG Downgrades Ally Financial (LSE:0HD0)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Ally Financial (LSE:0HD0) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.03% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is 46.28 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 23.27 GBX to a high of 55.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 40.03% from its latest reported closing price of 33.05 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is 9,377MM, an increase of 35.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,083 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HD0 is 0.23%, an increase of 17.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 317,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 29,000K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 20,650K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,078K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 2.05% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 11,959K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,645K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,629K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 4.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,510K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,452K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.