BTI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of British American Tobacco plc (Symbol: BTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.08, changing hands as high as $41.28 per share. British American Tobacco plc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BTI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.72 per share, with $47.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.27.
Also see: Cheap Financial Stocks
AMBA Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XLB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.