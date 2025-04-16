BTI Highlights Strategic Progress And Outlook At 2025 AGM

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco PLC (BTI), at its 2025 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday reflected on a resilient 2024 and outlined its vision for the year ahead.

Group revenue declined 5.2 percent on a reported basis but grew 1.3 percent organically, driven by strong momentum in New Categories, which contributed an additional GBP 251 million. Adjusted profit from operations rose 1.4 percent, with cash conversion at 101 percent.

BTI reaffirmed its commitment to building a smokeless world, with smokeless products now comprising 17.5 percent of group revenue and serving 29.1 million adult consumers. The company emphasized responsible transformation through tobacco harm reduction and sustainability, having earned a CDP Triple-A rating.

Looking to 2025, BTI forecasts 1 percent revenue growth and up to 2.5 percent growth in adjusted profit from operations. The company also announced a 2 percent dividend increase and a GBP 900 million share buyback.

With ongoing product innovation and disciplined capital allocation, BTI aims to return to mid-term growth targets by 2026.

BTI is currently trading at $42.28, down $0.04 or 0.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.