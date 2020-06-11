BTI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of British American Tobacco plc (Symbol: BTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.55, changing hands as low as $38.49 per share. British American Tobacco plc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.32 per share, with $45.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.61.

