BTG Pactual's net profit up 18% in Q2

August 09, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski and Maria Luiza Amaral for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA on Wednesday reported a second-quarter adjusted net profit of 2.58 billion reais ($526.47 million), above market expectations, as as total revenues increased to 5.44 billion reais ($1.11 billion).

The bottom line represents an 18% increase from the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had a median forecast of 2.41 billion reais ($491.78 million).

($1 = 4.9006 reais)

