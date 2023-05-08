News & Insights

BTG Pactual's net income up 10% in Q1

May 08, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA on Monday reported a first quarter adjusted net profit of 2.26 billion reais ($456 million), meeting market expectations as total revenues increased by double digits on a yearly basis.

The bottom line represents a 10% increase from the same period a year ago, the firm said in a press release. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had a median forecast for a bottom line of 2.22 billion reais.

($1 = 4.9528 reais)

