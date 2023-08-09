BTG Pactual posts record Q2 profit, beats estimates

Adds detail

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA on Wednesday beat expectations with a record high second-quarter adjusted net profit of 2.58 billion reais ($526 million) while total revenue increased to 5.44 billion reais.

Its profit was up 18% from a year earlier, the company said in a statement, and topped a median forecast of 2.41 billion reais by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, celebrated another quarter of record revenue and net profit despite "a challenging macroeconomic scenario", it said.

Its net revenue totalled 5.44 billion reais, up 21% and above market consensus of 5.03 billion reais.

The bank's return on average equity, a widely followed gauge of profitability, rose to 22.7% from 21.6% a year earlier.

($1 = 4.9006 reais)

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski and Maria Luiza Amaral; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

