US Markets

BTG Pactual fourth-quarter profit up 42% on higher revenue

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA on Wednesday posted a 41.7% jump in fourth-quarter profit to 1.782 billion reais ($345.42 million) on rising revenue in almost all its businesses.

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Wednesday posted a 41.7% jump in fourth-quarter profit to 1.782 billion reais ($345.42 million) on rising revenue in almost all its businesses.

Total revenue reached 3.489 billion reais in the quarter, up 23% from a year earlier, mainly boosted by wealth management, consumer banking and sales and trading.

($1 = 5.1590 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman )

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular