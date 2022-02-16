BTG Pactual fourth-quarter profit up 42% on higher revenue

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Wednesday posted a 41.7% jump in fourth-quarter profit to 1.782 billion reais ($345.42 million) on rising revenue in almost all its businesses.

Total revenue reached 3.489 billion reais in the quarter, up 23% from a year earlier, mainly boosted by wealth management, consumer banking and sales and trading.

($1 = 5.1590 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman )

