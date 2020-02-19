BTG Pactual founder says Brazil's 2% growth "not brilliant"

US Markets

The founder of Banco BTG Pactual SA said on Wednesday that Brazil's expected 2020 economic growth of around 2% "is not brilliant," and only productivity improvements would allow the country to grow more quickly.

At an event in Sao Paulo organized by the bank, its founder and controlling partner Andre Esteves said new macro- and micro-economic reforms would boost the economy. He also forecast the central bank is unlikely to cut interest rates cuts again soon.

