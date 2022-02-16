US Markets

BTG Pactual CEO says money inflow likely to decelerate in 2022

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Banco BTG Pactual SA is likely to see the growth of its asset and wealth management units decelerate in 2022 given Brazil's economic slowdown, Chief Executive Roberto Sallouti told analysts in a call on Wednesday.

Last year, BTG's net new money totalled 326 billion reais in 2021, up from 127 billion reais in 2021. But it slowed down in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

