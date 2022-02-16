BTG Pactual CEO says money inflow likely to decelerate in 2022

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA is likely to see the growth of its asset and wealth management units decelerate in 2022 given Brazil's economic slowdown, Chief Executive Roberto Sallouti told analysts in a call on Wednesday.

Last year, BTG's net new money totalled 326 billion reais in 2021, up from 127 billion reais in 2021. But it slowed down in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.