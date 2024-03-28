News & Insights

US Markets

BTG fund wins Brazil power transmission auction's largest project

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

March 28, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by Leticia Fucuchima for Reuters ->

Recasts with new lots auctioned

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - A BTG Pactual-controlled BPAC11.SA investment fund won the largest power transmission project auctioned by Brazil on Thursday, while energy giant Eletrobras ELET6.SA snapped up four lots of the tender.

Brazil's government anticipates total investments of around 18.2 billion reais ($3.65 billion) for the 15 projects auctioned, which involve 6,465 kilometers (4017.16 miles) of new lines and substations across 14 Brazilian states.

BTG-managed fund FIP Warehouse made the winning bid for the largest project by estimated investments, lot 6, comprising nearly 1,000 kilometers of lines between the Bahia and Minas Gerais states.

It will require disbursements of 3.4 billion reais.

The fund also won the auction for lots 4 and 14, which will require nearly 1.1 billion reais in investments.

Eletrobras, which failed to submit a winning bid in the government's last auction in December, won lot 5 by offering a discount of 31.14% on its maximum annual revenue.

The project requires constructing 1,116 kilometers of transmission lines across six states and investments of 2.65 billion reais.

Eletrobras also won lot 1, which has an estimated investment of 1.77 billion reais, lot 3, and the smaller lot 9.

Portugal's EDP EDP.LS won two batches of projects, while Energisa ENGI11.SA made the winning bid for lot 12. A consortium formed by Alupar ALUP11.SA and Perfin won lot 15.

($1 = 4.9887 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Gabriel Araujo, Barbara Lewis and Josie Kao)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.