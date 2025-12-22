BTE or CNQ? Canada's Oil Investors Weigh 2026 Trade

As Oil/Energy investors look toward 2026, balance-sheet strength, capital discipline and earnings visibility are becoming just as important as production growth. Baytex Energy (BTE) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) both operate in Canada’s oil-rich basins, but their strategies and risk profiles are diverging in meaningful ways. One is emerging from a major reset, while the other continues to lean on scale and stability. A closer look at fundamentals helps clarify which stock is better positioned right now.

The Case for BTE Stock

Baytex is entering 2026 as a very different company than it was a year ago. The sale of its Eagle Ford assets has simplified the business and sharply reduced financial risk. Management is using most of the proceeds to repay bank debt and retire senior notes, leaving the company with a much cleaner balance sheet and lower interest costs. This reset lowers Baytex’s corporate breakeven and makes future cash flows easier to assess, which is critical in a volatile oil-price environment.

Operationally, Baytex is now focused on its highest-return Canadian assets. Heavy oil production from Clearwater, Peace River and Lloydminster forms the backbone of near-term cash flow. These assets have relatively low operating costs and can remain cash-flow positive even when oil prices soften. At the same time, Baytex is building longer-term upside through its Pembina Duvernay position, where production growth and improving well results point to a scalable light-oil growth engine beyond 2026.

Capital allocation is another strength. With more than 80% of 2025 capital spending already behind it, Baytex is set up for better free cash flow visibility heading into 2026. Lower sustaining capital needs mean that incremental cash can be directed toward shareholder returns, including dividends and buybacks. That added flexibility is important for a mid-sized producer like Baytex as it works to rebuild investor trust after years of balance-sheet pressure.

There are challenges as well. Baytex’s heavier weighting toward heavy oil increases exposure to widening price discounts during downturns. Free cash flow expectations were recently trimmed due to weaker oil prices, underscoring near-term sensitivity to the commodity cycle. Still, the structural improvements to the balance sheet and asset base leave Baytex better prepared to navigate those risks as 2026 approaches.

The Case for CNQ Stock

Canadian Natural Resources represents the other end of the spectrum. Scale, diversification, and consistency define its investment case. The company’s 2026 budget outlines a C$6.3 billion capital program aimed at sustaining low-cost, long-life production while delivering steady returns to shareholders. Production is expected to grow modestly, with a roughly 3% increase driven by a balanced mix of oil sands, conventional crude and natural gas.

CNQ’s biggest advantage is stability. Its asset base features low decline rates and decades-long reserve life, which reduces the need for heavy reinvestment just to maintain output. This supports predictable cash flow across commodity cycles. The company has also built a reputation for disciplined capital allocation, highlighted by a long track record of dividend growth and meaningful share repurchases.

From an operations perspective, CNQ keeps lowering costs by using its scale and technology. Its oil sands and thermal assets deliver steady output, while conventional operations provide flexibility when prices change. However, the company’s size also limits upside. Growth tends to be gradual, and returns rely more on steady execution and commodity prices than on big strategic shifts.

Looking into 2026, CNQ stands out for reliability rather than rapid growth. It offers dependable cash flow and long-term stability, but near-term upside is likely more limited than for smaller companies going through major transformations.

Price Performance

Baytex has significantly outperformed in recent months. BTE shares have gained 65.3% over the past six months, reflecting growing confidence in its post-divestment strategy. In contrast, CNQ shares are down 0.6% over the same period, as investors price in steady but slower growth. The divergence highlights where the market currently sees momentum.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation

On a forward 12-month price-to-sales basis, both stocks trade at similar levels. CNQ trades at 2.54X, while BTE is slightly cheaper at 2.45X. Given Baytex’s improving balance sheet and stronger earnings momentum, that discount suggests more room for valuation expansion if execution continues into 2026.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Outlook

Earnings expectations further separate the two. The Zacks Consensus Estimate points to 9.5% year-over-year EPS growth for Baytex in 2025.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, CNQ is expected to see a modest 0.8% decline. This gap reinforces the idea that Baytex offers stronger earnings leverage heading toward 2026.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both companies have merits, but they serve different investor needs. CNQ remains a solid, dependable operator with a proven capital-return model. However, Baytex’s cleaner balance sheet, improving cash flow profile, and stronger earnings outlook give it the edge right now. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BTE stands out as a better investment compared with CNQ’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

