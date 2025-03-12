BTE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/14/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/14/25, Baytex Energy Corp (Symbol: BTE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0225, payable on 4/1/25. As a percentage of BTE's recent stock price of $2.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Baytex Energy Corp to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when BTE shares open for trading on 3/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BTE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTE's low point in its 52 week range is $1.90 per share, with $4.0784 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.06.

In Wednesday trading, Baytex Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

