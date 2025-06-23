$BTCY Earnings Preview: Recent $BTCY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$BTCY ($BTCY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,672,000 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
$BTCY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BTCY stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRENGTHENING FAMILIES & COMMUNITIES, LLC removed 48,263 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,989
- TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC. removed 8,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,318
- PRINCETON GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 834 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241
- STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC removed 13 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3
